Travel Tuesday: Truth or fiction?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have you heard of Travel Tuesday? It's said to be the travel equivalent of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But does it live up to the hype?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spent a great deal of time looking for Travel Tuesday deals... but didn't find the promised deals. In fact, the shopping holiday may be more chatter than actual savings.

Delta Airlines and Emirates, for instance, are offering super deals on "Travel Tuesday"... but they started on Monday. So is Travel Tuesday really little more than travel leftovers?

Depends on who you talk to. The travel app Hopper says last year Travel Tuesday offered more deals than Black Friday and Cyber Monday together.

But Scott Keyes from Scott's Cheap Flights says if you are looking for airline tickets, any day can be a great day to buy. "I would not wait till tomorrow to book your flights," Keyes says. "The bad news is there is not one single day of the year, not one single day of the month or of the season to buy cheap flights. The good news is every day cheap flights are popping up."

Keyes says the really great deals, like last week's Alaska Airlines round-trip flights from San Francisco to Hawaii for $258 definitely do not need advertising to sell.

