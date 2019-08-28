Travis Air Force Base says security incident during scheduled drill was false alarm

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGO) -- Travis Air Force Base says that a "real world security incident" that occurred during a scheduled exercise was a false alarm.

The incident is currently under investigation. Fairfield police confirmed that there was no active shooter.

There were reports of potential gun shots near the Supply Warehouse, base officials say. "The base immediately responded to ensure the safety of all its personnel, dependents and retirees," a press release said.



The drill planned for Wednesday morning was part of a two-day readiness exercise to test the base in its abilities to respond around the world. People nearby were told to expect to hear excessive noise.

"These exercises mean everyone on base is on heightened awareness," says Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th AMW commander. "Though it was a false alarm, our first responders reacted quickly and appropriately. We take every security incident very seriously."

In March 2018, an SUV breached the main security gate at the base. The vehicle exploded, killing the driver.

