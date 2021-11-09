Travis Scott concert Astroworld festival: Boy, 9, fighting for life after being crushed

HOUSTON -- The concert surge chaos at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival claimed the lives of eight people Friday night, but there were more injured, and some of those individuals are fighting for their lives.
Ezra Blount, 9, is one of those victims. He went to the concert on Friday with his father.
At a point during the show, Blount was on his father's shoulders in order to stay out of and above the crowd. But when things got out of control, his father was overcome himself, passed out and fell. Blount fell as well and was trampled.
Initially, the boy was taken to a hospital as a John Doe, separated from his father. Family members desperately tried to find him, only to discover that Blount suffered major organ damage and was in a coma.
Relatives told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK Blount has severe brain swelling, as well. They're clinging to hope and praying for his recovery.
In the meantime, they're asking for someone to take accountability.
"How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security," his grandfather wants to know.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
