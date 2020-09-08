Food & Drink

Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal

HOUSTON, Texas -- Everyone has a go-to order from McDonald's, and now, you can order Travis Scott's.

The Houston rapper's favorite meal will be available to order starting Tuesday Sept. 8 at restaurants across the U.S.

For $6, you can get a quarter pounder with cheese and bacon, a medium order of fries with barbecue sauce and a Sprite.

"Travis is a true McDonald's fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley.

SEE ALSO: Travis Scott receives key to Missouri City
EMBED More News Videos

Travis Scott receives the key to hometown of Missouri City.



"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," Scott said. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds."

This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu, only done prior by Michael Jordan with the McJordan burger.

Travis Scott's meal will be available through Oct. 4.

SEE MORE ON TRAVIS SCOTT

Travis Scott fans lined up 24 hours before his store opens

Mayor backs Travis Scott's idea to bring new amusement park to Houston

Rapper Travis Scott's new cereal sold out in 30 seconds

Travis Scott's remixed Rockets gear sells out in minutes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrap musiccelebritymcdonald'srappermcdonaldsfast food restaurantmcdonald's big macmichael jordan
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom gives update on COVID-19, fires
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so yellow?
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Map: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E power shutoffs
High fire danger triggers power shutoffs in North Bay
Show More
Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Wildfire updates: SCU Lightning Complex Fire 95% contained
Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Coronavirus live updates: Marin County to stay in Tier 1
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
More TOP STORIES News