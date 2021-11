SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Treasure Island is being transformed into San Francisco's newest community and the city is hoping to dissuade non-residents from driving there.A virtual meeting will take place Wednesday to talk about a proposed toll for private cars driving onto the island.The rate will be anywhere from $2.50 to $10.Residents of the island will not have to pay, and there will be discounts for low-income folks.The city is adding 8,000 new homes on the former Naval base by 2024.