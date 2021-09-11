Society

9/11 Tribute in Light will shine bright over NYC to mark 20 years

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' Official Trailer

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan -- The Tribute in Light will shine once again as a memorial to the victims of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

On Saturday, New Yorkers and the rest of the nation will mark 20 years since the day that forever changed our world.

The Tribute in Light was first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.

RELATED | Photos: Up close look at the World Trade Center's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'

It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York.

The installation is assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial.

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11
The twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of 88 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.

The installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.



September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness after 20 years.

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.
We remember all those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses from their heroic work at ground zero and those who suffer today.

RELATED | PHOTOS: 9/11 Tribute in Light through the years
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylower manhattannew york citymanhattanseptember 11terrorismseptember 11thseptember11911 memorial museum
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News