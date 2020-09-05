Distress calls report sinking boats at 'boat parade' in support of Pres. Trump

AUSTIN, Texas -- Authorities in Texas confirmed to ABC News they are responding to "multiple distress calls" and "a few boats have sunk" where a "boat parade" in support of President Donald Trump was being held Saturday afternoon.

The incidents were reported at Lake Travis in Travis County, home of the state capital Austin.

Videos posted to social media show hundreds of boats donning Trump flags idling in the Lake Travis water and helicopters floating above.

Travis County Sheriff has not confirmed further details.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
