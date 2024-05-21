The inspection is part of an ongoing effort to understand the climate impacts on giant sequoias.

Researchers inspecting General Sherman largest known living tree on Earth

It's check up time for General Sherman--- the largest known living tree on Earth. The tree is 275 feet tall and 36 feet wide.

It's check up time for General Sherman--- the largest known living tree on Earth. The tree is 275 feet tall and 36 feet wide.

It's check up time for General Sherman--- the largest known living tree on Earth. The tree is 275 feet tall and 36 feet wide.

It's check up time for General Sherman--- the largest known living tree on Earth. The tree is 275 feet tall and 36 feet wide.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's check up time for General Sherman--- the largest known living tree on Earth.

The tree is 275 feet tall and 36 feet wide.

A team of researchers at Sequoia National Park is inspecting the massive tree --climbing into its canopy, even using a drone and satellite imagery.

The inspection is part of an ongoing effort to understand the climate impacts on giant sequoias.

Researchers are also concerned about bark beetles infestations, which can be deadly to the trees.