Stanford maternity unit sets record with 4 sets of twins delivered in 32 hours

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford doctors, nurses and parents have been very busy at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, welcoming a lot of babies.
Four sets of twins in just 32-hours, to be precise, according to the hospital.
The multiple twin marathon began on June 29.
Doctors delivered 3 sets of twins on that one day, and a 4th set the following afternoon.
The eight babies include Ethan and Yisol Lee, identical sisters Hadley & Olivia Sacher and brothers Henry & Logan Smith.
"I cannot recall so many twin births within that short of a time frame," said Lou Filoteo, RN, a nurse manager who has worked at Packard Children's Hospital for 19 years.
What are the chances? According to the hospital, the odds of having four sets in a row in such a short time are slim indeed: roughly 1 in 1,000,000.
Three of the twin sets are now settling in at home.
Identical sisters Hadley and Olivia Sacher, born weighing just 4 lb 7 oz and 3 lb 9 oz, remain in the hospital's intermediate care unit, where they are doing well, according to a hospital press release.
