Two women attacked on San Francisco Embarcadero, suspect in custody

@SFPD took this man into custody this morning, suspected of attacking 2 women along SF’s Embarcadero, both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say attacks were random. https://t.co/Hg8EwtDeZw pic.twitter.com/02pRLCquz3 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man is facing serious charges after police say he attacked two women on San Francisco's Embarcadero on Saturday morning.Around 7 am, a woman, running along the Embarcadero was stabbed near Pier 19. A tourist who spoke Russian, told us what she saw through a translator."We saw the young woman on her knees, she had a knife in her upper back," said the tourist named Galina.She re-enacted the attack for police officers and said the suspect was agitated and swearing, and that he took off on a bicycle.Ten minutes later, the same man is suspected of attacking another woman near Pier 39 with some sort of tool. She was helped into an ambulance with a bandage on her head.Police say the attacks were random."It doesn't surprise me because San Francisco is kind of getting that way, too many people on the street a little psychotic," said San Francisco resident William Hall.William Hall lives on the Embarcadero. He's concerned about the violence and has taken steps to protect himself."I don't know what the solution is. I know it's an issue and I carry pepper spray all the time," Hall added.The name of the suspect has not been released, but he's facing two counts of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.Police say both victims are recovering at a hospital and will survive.