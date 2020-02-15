Two women attacked on San Francisco Embarcadero, suspect in custody

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man is facing serious charges after police say he attacked two women on San Francisco's Embarcadero on Saturday morning.

Around 7 am, a woman, running along the Embarcadero was stabbed near Pier 19. A tourist who spoke Russian, told us what she saw through a translator.

"We saw the young woman on her knees, she had a knife in her upper back," said the tourist named Galina.

She re-enacted the attack for police officers and said the suspect was agitated and swearing, and that he took off on a bicycle.

Ten minutes later, the same man is suspected of attacking another woman near Pier 39 with some sort of tool. She was helped into an ambulance with a bandage on her head.

Police say the attacks were random.

"It doesn't surprise me because San Francisco is kind of getting that way, too many people on the street a little psychotic," said San Francisco resident William Hall.

William Hall lives on the Embarcadero. He's concerned about the violence and has taken steps to protect himself.

"I don't know what the solution is. I know it's an issue and I carry pepper spray all the time," Hall added.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but he's facing two counts of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Police say both victims are recovering at a hospital and will survive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
embarcaderosan franciscoarrestattacksfpdstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot dead in Pittsburg
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in SF
Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in coronavirus relief effort
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
More TOP STORIES News