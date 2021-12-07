Family demands answers after Afghan refugee fatally shot in his car in SF during attempted robbery

It happened early Sunday, November 28 when Ahmed Yusufi, a 31-year old Afghan refugee from South Sacramento was in the Bay Area for work.
Speaking through an interpreter, his wife says Yusufi was sitting in his car in San Francisco when someone walked up to him and tried to steal his wallet before they shot him.
"He was a caring man, he was caring about his family. He sacrificed his life for his family," said Kamala Yusufi.
Uber says he was not working at the time.
San Francisco police are investigating the murder but so far no arrests have been made.