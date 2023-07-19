Human skeleton found at UC Berkeley in January ID'd, being investigated as homicide, police say

The University of California Police Department has opened an investigation after a human skeleton was found on the UC Berkeley campus, officials say.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- UC Berkeley Police Department investigators announced that the human skeleton found in an unoccupied building near campus earlier this year has been identified and is suspected to be a victim of a homicide.

Police say they are now seeking the public's help in providing information.

According to a statement released by the department, DNA evidence indicates the remains are those of Steven Lawrence McCreary, who was born on Oct. 8, 1972. Based on the condition of the bones analyzed by the Alameda County Coroner's Office, McCreary's death is a homicide.

Forensic and other evidence indicates the death occurred many years ago. McCreary was known to be alive at least as recently as 2009 and would have been approximately 37 years old at that time.

Officials say that McCreary was not affiliated with UC Berkeley and was from Texas. He was known to travel around the country, sometimes on trains or by hitchhiking. They say he spent some time in the San Francisco Bay Area, but did not have a known residence here.

UCPD first learned of the skeletal remains in January 2023 and immediately responded to the scene at that time.

In their statement, they said, "Officers refrained from publicly disclosing details until now because the remains had to be identified, next of kin had to be notified, and the integrity of the investigation had to be protected. This is an ongoing investigation."

UCPD is asking for the public's assistance to further its investigation into what happened to McCreary. Anyone who ever interacted with him for any reason is asked to contact UCPD Detective Sergeant Jon Caires at (510) 642-0482, jcaires@berkeley.edu or Detective Mitch Levi at (510) 642-3658, mlevi@berkeley.edu.

