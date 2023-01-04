19-year-old rides unicycle from Maine to Florida for a good cause

PALM COAST, Florida -- A 19-year-old is traveling the entire Eastern Seaboard, all on a unicycle.

Since September, Avery Seuter has used his unicycle to travel more than 1,800 miles and counting.

His trip began in Maine and he was spotted on Tuesday riding in Palm Coast.

"It only goes about 8 or 9 miles an hour," he said.

Seuter said this trek is all to raise money for the East Coast Greenway, a cycling route that organizers hope will eventually connect 15 states.

His goal is to reach Key West by next month.