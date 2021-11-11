Business

Union Square business closures impacting holiday spirit in SF

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Union Square business closures impacting holiday spirit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are now a little over a week away from the unofficial lighting of San Francisco's Union Square Christmas Tree and while there is excitement, there is also noticeable change this year for shoppers, as some well-known stores have closed shop.

The Christmas lights at Macy's are up, on, and lighting San Francisco's Union Square.

"It just feels good right now," says Kazuko Morgan of the commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield.

RELATED: Proposal allowing SF deputies to provide retail security to combat theft paused over concerns

And while the feeling among many shoppers and ice skaters is a good one, there is concern over stores that are empty and closed.

"Walking up Powell we saw a lot of businesses closed, like one of our favorite stores near Union Square," says Francis Agbayani. Agbayani came to Union Square to get pictures by the Christmas Tree, ice skate, and feel the holiday crowds. Only problem is the Christmas tree isn't lit until next week and the crowds aren't quite there.

"Sometimes I like coming out with a lot of people," says Agbayani.

RELATED: San Francisco repeat offenders responsible for retail theft, police say

Wednesday along Post Street near Stockton there were at least five empty storefronts within a block of each other. The nearby DSW shoe store is also closed. The manager at the Golden Gate Tap Room tells us that while business is coming back, it won't be anywhere close to normal for them until the Sir Francis Drake Hotel reopens. You can see that right now, it is boarded up.

But that's not to say that visitors aren't coming. A group of women we met opted to come to San Francisco for their "College Girls Reunion" from 1985. While they're loving the sights, and the extra security around Union Square is obvious, their tour guide did warn them.

"He was surprised that we were in a couple areas he said previously he would have said it's a safe area; now there have been a couple incidents with shootings," says Nathalie Kelley of Pennsylvania.

RELATED: San Francisco to reward up to $100K for info leading to arrests of organized theft rings

Still though Morgan says good things are happening in Union Square.

"There are some new stores and expansions as we know Bottega is under construction, they are doing an expansion. We have a few more tenants that are going to be expanding."

RELATED: What is San Francisco doing to fight organized retail theft? SFPD and DA Chesa Boudin respond
EMBED More News Videos

After the viral robbery of Neiman Marcus in San Francisco, DA Chesa Boudin and SFPD are explaining how they're fighting organized retail theft.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscocrimetheftholiday shoppingholidaymacy'sretailstore closing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News