'Union Street Holiday Stroll' in SF's Cow Hollow calls for support of small businesses

In San Francisco's Cow Hollow Sunday, there was a big push to support small business merchants with the first-ever Union Street Holiday Stroll.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stores are pulling out all the stops to try and woo holiday shoppers.

In San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood Sunday, there was a big push to support small business merchants with the first-ever Union Street Holiday Stroll.

Teddy Kramer had the right kicks, and he was decked out in festive attire to welcome holiday shoppers. Kramer, the organizer of Union Street Holiday Stroll, was making the rounds and reminding small businesses and shoppers why it's important to support local on that one special Sunday.

"It's been so hard for small businesses, especially coming out of the pandemic. So many small business owners tell me they are working twice as hard for half of the money," Kramer said.

MORE: 'Keep them alive': SF small businesses face holiday season economic challenges

More than 30 local businesses participated. Businesses marked by a festive balloon were offering things like free champagne or egg nog or deep discounts to draw in shoppers.

At Niko Niko Gifts -- where everything is made by Asian artisan or a brand-made globally or locally -- the business owner is grateful for the extra support of local shoppers.

"My business opened in April, and I'd like to say I'm still open today because of the support I got from local residents and people who want to shop small," said Jessica Ann.

MORE: Will the holiday season give SF small businesses the boost that APEC didn't?

Organizers of Union Street Holiday Stroll emphasized why small businesses need shoppers' support.

"There's so much competition online with all the special offers and deals that you see, that if we come together on one day and offer our own special deals, all in one moment, it will bring so many more people to the corridor and therefore we all benefit," Kramer said.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's Union Square is getting ready to launch its free 10-day long Winter Walk this coming Friday. There's security, lots of festivities and, of course, plenty of shopping.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live