Caltrans repair project brings traffic delays on Highway 101 this weekend into Marin County

"I literally just got off a plane and was met by traffic," said Juan Spearman. Spearman is visiting San Francisco from Los Angeles. He made the Golden Gate Bridge his first stop, bad timing. He found a major traffic headache with cars slowly inching their way across the span.
"I'm not going to drive across, traffic is backed up all the way down," Spearman added.
The delays are due to a Caltrans repair project happening all weekend in Sausalito. Two northbound lanes of Highway 101 will be closed from the Robin Williams tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue offramp. Crews are repairing a drainage system before the rainy season begins.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Caltrans is reporting moderate traffic due to the 57-hour, two-lane closure along northbound US-101 in Marin County. Construction work will continue overnight and is on schedule. Please use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/RuEE3H5Vce— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 9, 2022
"We're having wonderful weather in the Bay Area, we need to support and address needs of the commuters," said Rocquel Johnson from Caltrans.
Caltrans says traffic backups are expected through Monday morning with possible delays of one hour into San Francisco.
#TRAFFICALERT: Caltrans has scheduled a full two-lane out of four-lane closure (57 hours) on NB U.S. 101 in Sausalito, Marin County. The 57-hour closure will begin Friday, July 8 at 10 P.M. until Monday, July 11 at 7 A.M. #MarinCounty #Sausalito #BayArea pic.twitter.com/FenQjfOA5a— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 5, 2022
"It took about 30 minutes to cross," said cab driver Halim Mohammed. Mohammad got stuck at the bridge's visitor center. He warned passengers about the making trip. "If they want to come they'll be in traffic. If you have an appointment, you'll be late," he said.
The CHP is telling drivers to expect delays into Marin County. Detours are recommended this weekend, including the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and Highway 37.
The repair project is scheduled to be completed by Monday morning.
