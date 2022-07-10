Traffic

Caltrans repair project brings traffic delays on Highway 101 this weekend into Marin County

By Cornell Barnard
Caltrans project brings traffic delays on Hwy 101 into Marin Co.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- That trip to the North Bay and beyond just got a lot longer. This weekend a Caltrans repair project has two lanes of northbound Highway 101 closed in Sausalito near the Robin Williams Tunnel that's causing delays across the Golden Gate Bridge.

"I literally just got off a plane and was met by traffic," said Juan Spearman. Spearman is visiting San Francisco from Los Angeles. He made the Golden Gate Bridge his first stop, bad timing. He found a major traffic headache with cars slowly inching their way across the span.

"I'm not going to drive across, traffic is backed up all the way down," Spearman added.

The delays are due to a Caltrans repair project happening all weekend in Sausalito. Two northbound lanes of Highway 101 will be closed from the Robin Williams tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue offramp. Crews are repairing a drainage system before the rainy season begins.


"We're having wonderful weather in the Bay Area, we need to support and address needs of the commuters," said Rocquel Johnson from Caltrans.

Caltrans says traffic backups are expected through Monday morning with possible delays of one hour into San Francisco.


"It took about 30 minutes to cross," said cab driver Halim Mohammed. Mohammad got stuck at the bridge's visitor center. He warned passengers about the making trip. "If they want to come they'll be in traffic. If you have an appointment, you'll be late," he said.

The CHP is telling drivers to expect delays into Marin County. Detours are recommended this weekend, including the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and Highway 37.

The repair project is scheduled to be completed by Monday morning.

