Life expectancy for US men drops more than 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic, report shows

A study recently published in the International Journal of Epidemiology analyzed life expectancy at birth among men and women from 2019 to 2020. Out of 29 different countries the largest drop was seen in the U.S. According to the analysis, adult men lost 2.2 years and adult women lost 1.5 years.
"It's unheard of," said UCSF's Dr. George Rutherford. "We've only seen this kind of drop twice, once from the 1918 flu pandemic and during World War II."
RELATED: Pandemic helped cause biggest drop in US life expectancy since WWII, study finds
"Why do you think the drop is greater among men?" ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked.
"Men are more fragile when it comes to life expectancy," said Rutherford. "Men don't live as long as women."
Rutherford added men are also more likely to contract a severe form of the virus.
"These numbers are staggering, numbing really," said Joshua Salomon, a Stanford Professor of Medicine and Researcher in the Center for Health Policy.
Salomon says if the population as a whole lost between one to two years in life expectancy, it is even worse for minority populations.
RELATED: Poll finds minority business owners most negatively impacted by pandemic in California
"Other studies have shown the size of that drop in life expectancy is nearly two or three times higher for Black and Hispanic populations," he said.
It's important to note this study is not a prediction on how long people will live or how many years may be cut short, but rather a snapshot in time measuring the loss of life throughout the pandemic. More than 700,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Experts say once death rates decline in the U.S. the life expectancy measure will eventually go back up. Salomon says most European countries have managed to continually increase vaccinating their populations, while the U.S. has plateaued since June.
"The U.S. has fared worse than many other countries," Salomon said. "Partly because the U.S. response has been weaker compared to other European countries that took the pandemic more seriously."
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Mask mandates are back in Bay Area, so what's the safest one to wear? Here's what doctor says
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area