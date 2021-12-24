Society

USPS mail carrier says bond with community motivates her during busy holiday season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

A day in the life of a USPS carrier during the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's anticipated that more than 950 million packages are delivered between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

No small feat and the packages arrive thanks to the dedicated men and women who work for various mail companies.

Santa Claus may be making his last minute preps before the big day Saturday.

But, he's not the only one delivering packages to little girls and boys.

"We're Santa Claus helpers, just dressed in blue," USPS City Carrier Nahima Aguiniga said.

RELATED: 2 billion letters and packages: Inside Oakland USPS during busiest week of the year



The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for USPS Carriers like Aguiniga, but the work never slows down.

Route to route, house to house, her job for the past four years has been to make sure the people of San Jose get their mail.

"It's a responsibility that I take very heavily, I don't take it lightly," Aguiniga said. "I enjoy what I do, I've always enjoyed it and I think it's one of the funnest jobs I've ever had."

What she calls fun, others call hard work.

Aguiniga works 6 days a week, delivering hundreds to thousands of pieces of mail over a 10 to 14 hour day.

At a brisk pace to make sure the job gets done, she walks upwards of 20 miles in one shift.

And let's not forget the work conditions.

"Rain, sleet, snow, fire, pandemic and anything that can come between us, the post office is always here," Aguiniga said.



Braving the elements and now a global pandemic.

One of the few essential workers that have not gotten a break throughout COVID-19, the single mom of two has been on her route every day, even putting herself at risk of exposure to get the job done.

"I had to quarantine myself from my own child because of the mail," Aguiniga said. "It was hard."

RELATED: US postal inspector encourages public to stay aware of mail theft, robberies

Difficult and challenging, yet she still pushes forward step by step.

"It's my second family," Aguiniga said. "I see them every day. I build a bond with them, you know? I see mothers and I see the babies grow up. So I've seen the kids grow up from one to four years old and I want to make sure everything is there for them."

So however you celebrate the holidays, don't forget how the gifts, food, cards and everything else may have gotten there.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josechristmas giftholidaychristmaspostal servicemailmandelivery serviceusps
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
US postal inspector: Stay aware of mail theft, robberies
Inside Oakland USPS during busiest week of the year
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News