USPS

2 billion letters and packages: Inside Oakland USPS during busiest week of the year

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Inside Oakland USPS during busiest week of the year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The United States Postal Service says this is their busiest week of the year. They say more than 200,000,000 packages will be sent out this week.

Wednesday is the deadline for USPS standard shipping to have packages arrive before Christmas.

"In anticipation for Christmas people want to make sure they get there friends and relatives and loved ones presents in time,' said Eduardo Cuadra, the maintenance manager for the Oakland USPS facility.

That center alone will see more than 700,000 packages. It is all part of the holiday rush to make sure packages arrive before Christmas.

RELATED: Surprise! Holiday packages are moving on time

"We have been preparing year round for this," he said. "When you look at letters and packages, it will be close to 2 billion."

He says they have a staff present 24/7 to help with the high demand. Inside the facility are several stations divided to handle different areas.

RELATED: Shipping deadlines 2021: Last week to mail packages in time for Christmas

One section handles letters, and the other handle packages split up by weight. In the midst of the supply chain issue, Cuadro says USPS is still trying the best they can to help it's customers.

"This is where the rubber meets the road" he said. "You know we have to make sure we deliver for the customer."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandchristmas giftholidaychristmaspostal servicemailmanusps
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USPS
Holiday deadlines: Last week to mail packages in time for Christmas
US postal inspector: Stay aware of mail theft, robberies
Surprise! Holiday packages are moving on time
Holiday shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time: LIST
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News