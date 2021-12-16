2 billion letters and packages: Inside Oakland USPS during busiest week of the year

Wednesday is the deadline for USPS standard shipping to have packages arrive before Christmas.
"In anticipation for Christmas people want to make sure they get there friends and relatives and loved ones presents in time,' said Eduardo Cuadra, the maintenance manager for the Oakland USPS facility.
That center alone will see more than 700,000 packages. It is all part of the holiday rush to make sure packages arrive before Christmas.
"We have been preparing year round for this," he said. "When you look at letters and packages, it will be close to 2 billion."
He says they have a staff present 24/7 to help with the high demand. Inside the facility are several stations divided to handle different areas.
One section handles letters, and the other handle packages split up by weight. In the midst of the supply chain issue, Cuadro says USPS is still trying the best they can to help it's customers.
"This is where the rubber meets the road" he said. "You know we have to make sure we deliver for the customer."