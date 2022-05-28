Alameda Co. Sheriff describes tactics department would use to respond to mass shooting

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11891145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Uvalde Shooting (1 of 26)

Authorities have offered multiple different versions of their response to the Uvalde gunman in just the few days after the massacre. The video breaks down a timeline that reflects the nearly 90 minutes the gunman spent in the classroom with children.