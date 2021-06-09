scam

How to detect scammers targeting Californians through vaccine incentive fraud

There's a new warning about scammers trying to take advantage of California's vaccination incentive programs.
The first cash prize drawing for the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program kicked off last week.

RELATED: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn

After 15 winners were selected to win $50,000 last Friday, several California residents reported scammers impersonating state officials.

State officials say as part of this program, they will never ask you to provide bank information or pay any eligibility fees since all vaccinated Californians are automatically entered.

RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

Winners of the cash prizes will be notified by someone from the California Department of Public Health through an official "State of CA CDPH" caller ID, text, email address or in-person by staff. The state health department's website said only the California Department of Public Health will know the identity of the person who was drawn to win.

If you encounter a possible vaccine incentive scam, you are asked to email the California Department of Public Health at rumors@cdph.ca.gov or call the "Vax for the Win" hotline: 1-833-993-3873.

