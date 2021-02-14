valentine's day

Valentine's Day ideas: Create restaurant-quality desserts at home with Bay Area's top chef

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Need some creative ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day? Cook up some sweets for the holiday of love from home!

Chef Donato Scotti from Redwood City is getting hit hard just like a lot of other restaurant owners during this pandemic.

But he's getting creative, offering cooking kits that you use during the live cooking classes that he teaches.

And they have sweet treats still available for Valentine's Day. You can find them on his website. This dessert class is available for $50.

RELATED: Spread the love this Valentine's Day with a tasty heart-shaped pizza

Chef Donato spoke with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron about menus and tips to creating a fancy experience yourself. It gives a first-hand look at how you can impress your loved ones or yourself this weekend.

Between COVID-19 and the weather, it may be best to celebrate Valentine's Day at home this year with people you love and this professional chef who can help you bring the restaurant experience home.

