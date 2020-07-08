Vallejo police to release bodycam video from fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vallejo police are holding a private news conference Wednesday afternoon about the release of body-worn camera footage from the June 2 fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa.The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the VPD Classroom at 111 Amador St., Vallejo.Sean Monterrosa was on his knees outside a Walgreens when a Vallejo Police Officer fired at him 5 times through his vehicle's windshield. One of those shots hit and killed the 22-year-old, who police say they believed was armed.The fatal shooting came after a night of multiple calls for looting including to the Walgreens.Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said it appeared Monterrosa was going to get into a getaway vehicle before changing his mind."This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan but suddenly stopped taking a kneeling position and placing his hands above his waist revealing what appeared to be the butt of handgun investigations later revealed that the weapon was a long 15-inch hammer tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt," said Chief Williams.Chief Williams says the officer who shot Monterrosa is an 18-year veteran. Chief Williams did not release his name.