potholes

Vallejo 'vigilantes' to ramp up pothole repairs, despite stop work order from city

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Pothole 'vigilantes' take on Vallejo's problem with gusto

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo residents say they're fed up with potholes on city streets. Some of them have banded together in the new year as vigilantes of sorts, taking matters into their own hands.

They call themselves the "Vallejo potholegate vigilantes."


RELATED: 'Pothole Vigilantes' come out at night to fix Oakland streets

"Pretty much, we watch a YouTube video, a few of them, on how to repair asphalt. We are up to about 60 right now. Sixty or 70," resident David Marsteller said.

Asked how many are left, the "vigilantes" laugh.

The vigilantes started last week by unifying the community on social media to take responsibility for their city.
Garrett Toles, a resident who is running for Vallejo city council, said, "We want to avoid people driving over potholes and damaging their vehicles or having to avoid potholes and damaging other vehicles and causing accidents. At this point it's a public safety concern."


VIDEO: Man's rapid heartbeat returns to normal when ambulance hits pothole
EMBED More News Videos

Paramedics were racing a 59-year-old man to the hospital when they hit a pothole, shockingly saving the man's life.



But on Monday the City of Vallejo sent out a stop work notice to the vigilantes, saying the work was not permitted.

A city official told ABC7 News on the phone that the proper tools and materials are not being used, and they have environmental concerns that some of the asphalt could lift out of the patches and get into storm drains, making the city liable.

RELATED: California's infrastructure gets poor grades


The citizens group admits the city has been out repairing some potholes, but say it's not enough, so they are ignoring the stop work notice.
They're even going to accelerate the pothole repair Thursday by handing out buckets of asphalt to neighbors to take back to their streets and alleys.

A GoFundMe page has raised more $2,400, enough to furnish plenty of supplies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvallejobuilding a better bay areapotholesroad safetyroad repair
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POTHOLES
SF sinkhole slows morning commute
South Bay drivers concerned over massive pothole on Highway 101
Oakland launches 'The Great Pave'
Lanes reopened on I-880 in Oakland after pothole caused traffic delays
TOP STORIES
Wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress settled out of court
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Facebook pulls out big guns to fight small claim by East Bay father
Pliny the Younger release postponed due to omicron surge
Newsom executive order will help keep Bay Area schools open
Restaurant owner donates 10,000 KN95 masks to Oakland students
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
Show More
Massive flocks of pesky crows takeover downtown Sunnyvale
Sonoma County's new COVID-19 restrictions met with disdain
Parents step in amid staffing shortage in Palo Alto
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes toll
More TOP STORIES News