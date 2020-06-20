Police: Man shot, killed in Vallejo, marking city's 12th homicide of the year

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was shot and killed in Vallejo Friday night, marking the 12th homicide in the city this year.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital in a private car just before 10 p.m. Friday night with at least one gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

RELATED: Family of man killed by Vallejo police wants body camera video released

Officers found the scene of the shooting on the 1000 block of Gateway Drive.

The Vallejo Police Department has not released information on a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

Those with information on Friday's shooting should contact Vallejo Police Detective Yates at 707-648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at 707-648-4278.
