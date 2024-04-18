Man dies after vehicle goes over cliff at Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Montara, authorities say

MONTARA, Calif. (KGO) -- One man is dead after a vehicle went over a cliff at Gray Whale Cove State Beach in Montara Thursday afternoon, CHP says.

Authorities say traffic on Highway 1 will be impacted.

According to California Highway Patrol, calls were received just after 12:30 p.m. about a vehicle accident.

CAL FIRE reported that firefighters reached the vehicle over the cliff about 200 feet down. A CHP helicopter lowered one person onto the rocks where the vehicle landed. Multiple agencies are on scene. CHP says a 79-year-old male occupant was airlifted out but was pronounced deceased at 1:45 p.m.

One lane traffic control is in effect at Gray Whale Cove on Highway 1, according to CAL FIRE.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

