Community & Events

Santa Clara County Veterans Day celebration goes virtual amid pandemic

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- You won't see people lining the streets and waving flags as a parade of veterans young and old make their way down the route this year, instead, the event will be virtual.

The theme of this year's event is Honor Their Sacrifice. It will last one hour and be streamed on the United Veterans Council of Santa Clara County's website from 12 to 1 p.m.

The event typically features bands, military units, and classic cars.

RELATED: 2020 Veterans Day events take virtual tone in Bay Area due to COVID-19 pandemic

The organization's website says this year's event will be both inclusive and reflective of the day to honor women and men who have served our country both during war and times of peace.

Veterans, elected officials, and members of the community are expected to talk about what Veterans Day means to them.

There's also a fundraiser happening for the military support group in Santa Clara County South Bay Blue Star Moms.

RELATED: Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at Denny's

The group is partnering with Tony & Alba's Pizza and Pasta on Steven's Creek Blvd. A portion of the funds raised will go to the group and there's even an option to purchase a meal today for a veteran.

Find more information on their website here.

Despite the pandemic, the longest-running Veterans Day celebration on the west coast is still finding a way to say 'thank you' to those who have served our country.

WATCH:RELATED: Honoring Veterans through taps tribute
EMBED More News Videos

From Memorial Day to Veterans Day, Jim Heisler plays the taps each night at sunset.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan josenavyveterans paradeveteransveterans daymilitaryarmymarines
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
US veterans to receive free lifetime passes to national parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: 2020 Veterans Day events happening in Bay Area
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance
Benicia police patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
SF rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining
Show More
COVID live updates: Palo Alto Unified approves hybrid learning plan
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
Despite record turnout, Indigenous communities face voter suppression
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
SJ residents report 'coyote crisis' after several pets attacked
More TOP STORIES News