'It's emotional': Veterans depart SFO for Washington D.C. on 1st honor flight of the year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of veterans left SFO for Washington DC Thursday for an honor flight, organized by Honor Flight Bay Area.

They will visit about a dozen memorials, said Connie Johnson, Honor Flight Bay Area Medical Director.

"We had a [ Vietnam ] veteran who said he went to therapy for four years," she said. "The Honor Flight trip of three days cured him more than therapy for four years. So that's what this does. It helps them get over their stress, their PTSD, all of the problems that they've had."

94-year-old Billy Shea is the only WWII vet who went on the Thursday honor flight.

"It's emotional," Shea said. "It's very serious. It's an opportunity, as I say, to reconnect with all these veterans."

In all, 53 people went on the trip, including 27 Korean War, WWII, and Vietnam War vets and those they call their guardians, who help out the vets during their trip.

Vietnam Vet Michael Singleton is the trip leader and this is his tenth flight.

"Every time I go to the wall, I stand up by the three brothers.. and I salute my comrades that have passed," Singleton said. "It's always an emotional event."

The veteran's trip is paid for. They will return on Saturday.

