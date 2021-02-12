kamala harris

Video of Vice President Kamala Harris' stair workout goes viral

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- A video of Vice President Kamala Harris jogging in going viral.

She was filmed over the weekend jogging up and down the 58 steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Her husband, Doug Emhoff was also there running, as their secret service agents try to catch up.

The video has been viewed more than four million times.

As for President Biden, he is apparently a Peloton guy. The New York Times reported last year that he's a fan.

But, it's unclear if he was able to bring his bike to the White House, due to a possible cybersecurity risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjoggingviral videoworkoutrunningkamala harrissocietywashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
East Bay teacher raises awareness of HBCUs with history-making book
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
VP Harris' barrier-breaking career celebrated in cracked glass art
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Map shows private schools reopening where public schools aren't
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry 'fight' too | LIVE
WATCH TODAY: Medical experts answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
Storm timeline: More rain this weekend across Bay Area
I got the vaccine. What's next?
Show More
Vaccination sites face logistical nightmare amid shot shortage
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
More TOP STORIES News