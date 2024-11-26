Fairmont Hotel employee arrested for bringing loaded gun to work during VP Harris visit: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An employee of San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel was arrested for taking a loaded gun to work while Vice President Kamala Harris was staying there.

San Francisco police say magnetometers set up by the Secret Service detected the firearm Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the employee had recently moved from Texas where carrying a concealed firearm is permitted.

A background investigation found he had an arrest warrant pending out Tarrant County - outside Dallas.

MORE: Kamala Harris makes last fundraising stop in Bay Area before Election Day

Harris left the Fairmont Tuesday afternoon without incident.

The Secret Service says the vice president was not a target or under any threat.

Vice President Harris' visit to the Bay Area was her first time back since her election loss.

Harris and the Second Gentleman flew here following a vacation to Hawaii.

The reason for their visit was unclear.