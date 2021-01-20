Vice President Kamala Harris' former SF campaign manager reacts to inauguration

Years before Prozan became the current head of Google's West Coast Region for Government Affairs and Public Policy, she was once Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign manager.
ABC7 News interviewed Prozan on Zoom Wednesday morning, just hours before Harris was sworn-in as Vice President at the U.S. Capitol.
RELATED: Watch Kamala Harris journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency
Prozan first met Harris in the mid-1990s. She eventually became Harris' campaign manager, when Harris ran to become San Francisco's District Attorney.
Harris was elected in 2003. She served as San Francisco's DA from 2004 to 2011. Harris went on to serve as California's Attorney General and as a senator, before becoming the Vice President.
RELATED: How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
Prozan sent Harris a text message Wednesday morning.
"I wanted to acknowledge what a journey it's been personally and how the country needs her right now," said Prozan.
Prozan said she planned on watching the swearing-in ceremony alone, before meeting up with friends to celebrate the moment. She feels proud knowing that she may have helped play a role in helping Harris in her political career.
"A lot of people believe in her, and we know she's ready to do this," said Prozan.
