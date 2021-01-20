kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris' former SF campaign manager reacts to inauguration

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Get ready America, because Kamala Harris is a-coming," said Rebecca Prozan.

Years before Prozan became the current head of Google's West Coast Region for Government Affairs and Public Policy, she was once Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign manager.

ABC7 News interviewed Prozan on Zoom Wednesday morning, just hours before Harris was sworn-in as Vice President at the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Watch Kamala Harris journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

Prozan first met Harris in the mid-1990s. She eventually became Harris' campaign manager, when Harris ran to become San Francisco's District Attorney.

EMBED More News Videos

"She's ready to do this." The former campaign manager for Kamala Harris when she was San Francisco District Attorney has no doubt the VP will be a great leader.



Harris was elected in 2003. She served as San Francisco's DA from 2004 to 2011. Harris went on to serve as California's Attorney General and as a senator, before becoming the Vice President.

RELATED: How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

Prozan sent Harris a text message Wednesday morning.
"I wanted to acknowledge what a journey it's been personally and how the country needs her right now," said Prozan.

Prozan said she planned on watching the swearing-in ceremony alone, before meeting up with friends to celebrate the moment. She feels proud knowing that she may have helped play a role in helping Harris in her political career.

"A lot of people believe in her, and we know she's ready to do this," said Prozan.

Undated photo of Kamala Harris with her San Francisco District Attorney campaign manager Rebecca Prozan and others.

Undated photo of Kamala Harris with her San Francisco District Attorney campaign manager Rebecca Prozan.

Undated photo of Kamala Harris with her San Francisco District Attorney campaign manager Rebecca Prozan.



RELATED INAUGURATION STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan francisco city hallsan franciscopresidential inaugurationkamala harrisdemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
'Oakland Forever': Warriors gift VP Harris with custom jersey
LIVE: Biden takes helm as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden takes helm as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
'Oakland Forever': Warriors gift VP Harris with custom jersey
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
Presidential oath of office: Here's what it says for inauguration
Show More
Trump joins these other presidents who have skipped inaugurations
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters talk about Harris making history
Doug Emhoff becomes 1st second gentleman
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
More TOP STORIES News