Vice President Kamala Harris' former SF campaign manager reacts to inauguration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9844379" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "She's ready to do this." The former campaign manager for Kamala Harris when she was San Francisco District Attorney has no doubt the VP will be a great leader.

Undated photo of Kamala Harris with her San Francisco District Attorney campaign manager Rebecca Prozan.

RELATED INAUGURATION STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Get ready America, because Kamala Harris is a-coming," said Rebecca Prozan.Years before Prozan became the current head of Google's West Coast Region for Government Affairs and Public Policy, she was once Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign manager.ABC7 News interviewed Prozan on Zoom Wednesday morning, just hours before Harris was sworn-in as Vice President at the U.S. Capitol.Prozan first met Harris in the mid-1990s. She eventually became Harris' campaign manager, when Harris ran to become San Francisco's District Attorney.Harris was elected in 2003. She served as San Francisco's DA from 2004 to 2011. Harris went on to serve as California's Attorney General and as a senator, before becoming the Vice President.Prozan sent Harris a text message Wednesday morning."I wanted to acknowledge what a journey it's been personally and how the country needs her right now," said Prozan.Prozan said she planned on watching the swearing-in ceremony alone, before meeting up with friends to celebrate the moment. She feels proud knowing that she may have helped play a role in helping Harris in her political career."A lot of people believe in her, and we know she's ready to do this," said Prozan.