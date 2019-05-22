jeff adachi

VIDEO: I-Team presses San Francisco Police Chief William Scott on raid of journalist's home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I-Team's Dan Noyes pressed San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott about the raid on freelance journalist Bryan Carmody's home.

Police were trying to find the source who gave him a police report about Public Defender Jeff Adachi's death.

First Amendment advocates have called the raid illegal.

