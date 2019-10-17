Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild San Jose police chase on Valentine's Day

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Newly released video shows a wild chase between a man accused of carjacking a UPS driver and San Jose police that ended in a deadly shooting on Valentine's Day.
The Santa Clara County DA's office on Thursday announced that the police officer lawfully shot and killed the armed carjacker.
"After leading police on a 14-minute chase, during which he held the driver at gunpoint, an armed Mark Morasky was shot as he was running from the truck toward the police perimeter and an occupied office building. Before he made a break for it, Morasky, a 33-year-old Saratoga two-striker on parole for violent crimes, told officers and the driver that he would die rather than go back to prison," said the Santa Clara County DA's Office in a statement.
