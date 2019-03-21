﻿ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose after hijacking, deadly standoff breaks his silence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The UPS driver held hostage during the Valentine's Day hijacking, police chase and deadly standoff in San Jose spoke exclusively to ABC7 News.
Mitch Ellerd said he was on the phone with his wife and two young children when he was approached by a man and woman on the afternoon of Feb. 14.
"The man spoke very quietly. He said, 'Hey, I need you to get me out of here,'" Ellerd told ABC7 News. "I disregarded him and started to go back and do what I do. I was just making one of my stops there. As a matter of fact, it was my last stop in the area."
Ellerd was filling in for another worker who was on vacation.
Ellerd continued, "He had a look on his face like he was mad. He had gotten close and he said, 'I'm telling you, you're going to get me out of here, and you're going to get me out of here now!'"
Police have since identified the woman as Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers. The man, identified by friends as Mark Morasky, was shot and killed by police on the night of incident.
Officials say the two hijacked a UPS truck, held Ellerd hostage, and forced a slow police chase and standoff.
