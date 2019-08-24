Video shows San Francisco woman trying to get inside apartment building for almost 3 minutes before attack

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Paneez Kosarian was trying to get through the front door of her San Francisco apartment building when a man grabbed and pulled her outside, away from the door and onto the ground.The same surveillance camera that captured the attack also shows the suspect standing in front of the door when Kosarian arrived home. She can be seen trying to enter the building for almost three minutes before being attacked.The man accused of attacking Kosarian, Austin James Vincent, is in jail charged with assaulting a woman and some of her friends with a knife back in February. The case was unresolved until the victims saw the mugshot of Vincent in connection with the attack on Kosarian.