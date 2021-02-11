Video shows men trying to stop brazen Alameda robbery linked to other Bay Area incidents

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Another frightening daytime robbery caught on camera in Alameda is being linked to other incidents in the Bay Area.

The man in the blue shirt did not want to be identified, but tells ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim he noticed his friend's white sedan getting broken into around noon on Tuesday at the Vietnam House parking lot in Alameda.

In the video, you can see the suspect reaches into the car and pulls out a gray-colored bank deposit bag.

The man and the owner of the car then rush in to try and stop the suspect before he can get away, even attempting to close the car door on him.

The suspect was able to break free, and according to police, ran into a nearby vehicle.

This incident was on the same day an elderly man, on his way to make a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro, was knocked to the ground and had his bank bag stolen.

Anyone who may have been a witness to this incident and has more information is asked to call Alameda Police.

