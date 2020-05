VISALIA, Calif. -- Visalia Police say they've arrested a 25-year-old employee of the package delivery company OnTrac, who they say stole hundreds of parcels he was supposed to be delivering to homes in Central California.Francisco 'Daniel' Flores was marking packages as 'delivered' but was instead keeping them for himself, police say.Detectives on Thursday seized more than 300 undelivered packages he had stashed at several residences in the Poplar area, west of Porterville. Many of the packages had already been opened and the contents removed, police say.The packages will be returned to OnTrac.Flores was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for felony embezzlement.