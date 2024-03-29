Vision Zero: San Francisco recommits efforts to eliminate traffic deaths a decade later

San Francisco is recommitting its efforts to eliminate all traffic deaths a decade after Vision Zero was first pledged.

San Francisco is recommitting its efforts to eliminate all traffic deaths a decade after Vision Zero was first pledged.

San Francisco is recommitting its efforts to eliminate all traffic deaths a decade after Vision Zero was first pledged.

San Francisco is recommitting its efforts to eliminate all traffic deaths a decade after Vision Zero was first pledged.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 2014, San Francisco pledged to make changes to eliminate all traffic deaths.

This map by "Vision Zero" shows the heartbreaking reality 10 years later.

In the last decade, more than 500 people have died in traffic-related collisions in San Francisco.

"The data doesn't lie. We have around 30 people killed every year and about 3,000 people injured by roadway crashes in San Francisco. Those numbers have remained largely unchanged since 2014," said Luke Bornheimer, sustainable transportation advocate.

The city's Vision Zero tracker also shows that more than 200 others are seriously injured while traveling on city streets every year.

MORE: SF transportation agency wants to expand 'No Turn On Red' restrictions in city

"It has objectively failed. We were supposed to have zero roadway fatalities and severe injuries this year. By my count, we had about over 30. Thirty-nine fatalities in 2022 and about 500 severe injuries every year. So we are not even close to zero," said Bornheimer.

Thursday on the steps of City Hall, Mayor London Breed who was a San Francisco supervisor in 2014 when Vision Zero was pledged, acknowledged the need for enforcement pointing to the tragedy in West Portal this month when a family of four was killed after a driver crashed into a bus shelter.

"We are still - all I know - processing the grief and sadness for a family whose lives were lost and a community that was shaken," said Mayor Breed.

Mayor Breed said the city is planning to increase their efforts.

"I have asked for three specific things: A daylighting plan policy to prioritize the treatment of intersection citywide. A 'no right on red' policy to prioritize the treatment at intersections citywide. Increase in parking control enforcement to ticket people who park on sidewalks and block our sidewalks and bike lanes," said Mayor Breed, "I will continue to do everything I can to deliver on street safety in San Francisco."

MORE: Why do we have right-on-red, and is it time to get rid of it?

The installation of 400 automated license plate readers across the city is also part of the plan.

"We are committed to being the first city in California to finally be able to implement the speed safety cameras that we fought so hard to legalize. We are doing that staff work now," said Jeffrey Tumlin, director of SFMTA.

Both Walk SF and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are asking for more, while staying hopeful for the next 10 years.

"The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will play our part holding decision maker accountable," said Christopher White, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition interim executive director.

These groups are asking for the city to limit vehicles from more areas across the city like what was done at the JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live