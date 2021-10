WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek.Police say the shooting happened at 1:37 a.m. on SOS Drive near North Main Street.One of the victims died at the scene, while the three other victims were taken to a nearby hospital.Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or whether anyone has been arrested.Those with information on the shooting are asked to call Detective Gerstner at (925) 256-3578.