OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is an outspoken advocate for gun control. He was asked about the Thousand Oaks shooting before Thursday night's game.
"We're going have a moment of silence out here tonight, we had one last week I think, and we're probably going to have one next week. It's the reality until we do something about it. It's beyond sad. It's devastating."
Kerr has spoken out after past mass shootings.
In 1984, his father, who was president of the American University of Beirut, in Lebanon, was killed by two gunmen.
