SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco police are responding to an incident at Balboa High School, where students are currently on lockdown.
SKY7 is live over the school and shows a heavy police presence, with officers carrying weapons and EMTs on scene.
Students at James Denman Middle School and Leadership School are also on lockdown.
An incident has occurred at Balboa HS. #SFPD is on scene. Balboa HS, James Denman MS & Leadership School are on lock down at this time. SFPD PIO @OfficerGrace is responding, Media staging area will be at the intersection of Onondaga & Cayuga Ave. #SF pic.twitter.com/rfH4wmz8FA— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 30, 2018
No further details have been released yet by police or the school.
