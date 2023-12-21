New Waymo study shows robotaxis get in far fewer crashes than human drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study released by Waymo Wednesday is showing that its robotaxis have a 90% lower crash rate than human drivers in San Francisco.

The study covers 7.1 million miles across three cities, including more than 1.5 million in San Francisco- comparing driverless cabs with human drivers.

Waymo's submitted the study to scientific journals to be peer-reviewed, which is a process that's likely to take several months. Meanwhile, some academics have already looked at the study and say it provides reason to positive about the safety of autonomous driving technology.

