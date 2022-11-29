Chilly night, frosty mornings and some rainy days ahead for Bay Area: Track storm's timeline here

Get set for a big change in our weather! Bay Area is looking at cold nights, frosty mornings and rain coming our way this week.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get set for a big change in our weather! The gusty winds that are with us Monday will ease by Tuesday morning.

You will feel the chill as temperatures tumble to or below freezing and some areas will wake up to frost.

The cold, frosty conditions will be with us again Wednesday morning and then, the pattern changes.

The first of two storms moves in late Wednesday night in the North Bay and spreads rain and gusty winds during the Thursday morning commute.

It could be rough due to some brief heavy rain.

Watch out for ponding on the roads! It's a Level 1 storm on our exclusive to ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.

Rainfall will range from a half-an-inch to an inch for most areas.

The wettest North Bay locations and some higher elevations could see two inches or more of rain.

The snow level will lower so a mix of snow and rain is possible over the highest peaks. A brief break arrives Friday and then a weaker system brings us more rain this weekend.

The storms will dump possibly heavy snow in the Sierra. A Winter Storm Watch goes up at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain up until 10 a.m. on Friday.

One to three feet of snow and gusty winds will make travel difficult to impossible.

