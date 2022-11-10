  • Watch Now

LIST: When Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for the 2022-23 ski season

Thursday, November 10, 2022 11:28PM
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake Tahoe ski season is off to a decent start after a November storm dumped several feet of snow in the Sierra, but when will you actually be able to hit the slopes?

Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are planning to start operations for the 2022-2023 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):

Updated: November 10, 2022

  • Boreal Mountain Resort - Opens Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. For more information about tickets and conditions head to Boreal's website.
  • Palisades Tahoe & Alpine Meadows - Opens Friday, Nov. 18. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lifts and Trails that are opening will be Gold Coast + Snowventures. For more information about tickets and conditions head to Palisades' website.

  • Heavenly Mountain Resort - Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, according to their website. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Homewood Mountain Resort - An opening date has not been announced yet, according to their website

  • Kirkwood Mountain Resort - Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, according to their website. Slopes open at 9 a.m.
  • Northstar California Resort - Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, according to their website.
  • Sugar Bowl - An opening date has not been announced yet., according to their website.
  • Sierra at Tahoe - An opening date has not been announced yet, according to their website.
