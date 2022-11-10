LIST: When Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for the 2022-23 ski season

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake Tahoe ski season is off to a decent start after a November storm dumped several feet of snow in the Sierra, but when will you actually be able to hit the slopes?

Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are planning to start operations for the 2022-2023 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):

Updated: November 10, 2022

Boreal Mountain Resort - Opens Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. For more information about tickets and conditions head to Boreal's website.

Palisades Tahoe & Alpine Meadows - Opens Friday, Nov. 18. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lifts and Trails that are opening will be Gold Coast + Snowventures. For more information about tickets and conditions head to Palisades' website.

Heavenly Mountain Resort - Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, according to their website. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Homewood Mountain Resort - An opening date has not been announced yet, according to their website

Kirkwood Mountain Resort - Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, according to their website. Slopes open at 9 a.m.

Northstar California Resort - Opens Saturday, Nov. 12, according to their website.

Sugar Bowl - An opening date has not been announced yet., according to their website.

Sierra at Tahoe - An opening date has not been announced yet, according to their website.