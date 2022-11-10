LIST: When Lake Tahoe ski resorts are planning to open for the 2022-23 ski season

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake Tahoe ski season is off to a decent start after a November storm dumped several feet of snow in the Sierra, but when will you actually be able to hit the slopes?
Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are planning to start operations for the 2022-2023 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):
Updated: November 10, 2022
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
RELATED: Squaw Valley changes 'offensive' name of resort to Palisades Tahoe
.