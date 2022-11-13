Much-needed rain in Bay Area last week dumps fresh powder in Sierra

Our first significant snow storm of the season has draped the Sierra in feet of fresh powder.

Our first significant snow storm of the season has draped the Sierra in feet of fresh powder.

Looking at the NASA satellite imagery over the Sierra in October, you can see the brown and barren mountain tops void of any snow.

Fast forward to this week and the satellite imagery shows all of that white, fresh powder in the Sierra.

Several of our ski resorts picked up two to three feet of snow from this storm system while some of our highest peaks picked up even more.

On average our first significant snow storm in the Sierra happens in late October so it is typical to see a storm of this magnitude in early November.

