AccuWeather Forecast: Below average temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The sea breeze will be stronger today leading to minor cooling with highs remaining below average.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 77
Coast
Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
East Bay
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the 50s
North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Peninsula
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Clouds will give way to sunshine and slightly milder weather on Sunday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s
