AccuWeather Forecast: Below average temperatures

The sea breeze will be stronger today leading to minor cooling with highs remaining below average.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The sea breeze will be stronger today leading to minor cooling with highs remaining below average.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 77

Coast
Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the 50s

North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Clouds will give way to sunshine and slightly milder weather on Sunday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s

Tropical Storm Florence prompts disaster declaration for North Carolina
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence downgraded to tropical storm; surges, flooding continue
