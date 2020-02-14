Weather

AccuWeather forecast Clear and cool night, chance of showers this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A mostly clear and cooler night on the way with lows falling into the lower 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday is a bright, sunny day for the 1st of April. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 61
Oakland 62
San Jose 63
Concord 65

Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

The East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Thursday:
Sunny skies continue with highs in the low to upper 60s.

Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
