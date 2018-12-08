Accuweather Forecast: Clear skies and cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Saturday gets off to a clear and cold start with sunny skies for the afternoon.
Highs range from 58-64.
Temperatures:
Concord: 39/60
Fremont: 44/61
Redwood City: 40/61
San Francisco: 45/59
San Jose: 42/62
Coast
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s..
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: Near 40.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the low to mid 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the upper 30s to 40.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly cloudy skies. A chance of rain in the evening. HIGHS: 58-64.
