WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Clear skies and cold temperatures

Saturday gets off to a clear and cold start with sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs range from 58-64.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from 58-64.

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/60
Fremont: 44/61
Redwood City: 40/61
San Francisco: 45/59
San Jose: 42/62

Coast
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s..
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: Near 40.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the low to mid 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the upper 30s to 40.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly cloudy skies. A chance of rain in the evening. HIGHS: 58-64.


(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
