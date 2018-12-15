Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered North Bay showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the North Bay with partly cloudy skies expected elsewhere. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Highs will range from 60-64.
Highs will range from 60-64. There will also be a Winter Spare the Air Day.
A storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale will move into the area on Sunday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. This storm will taper off late Sunday night.
A high surf warning will be in effect from 9:00 AM Sunday to 9:00 PM Monday. Dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.
Temperatures:
Concord: 51/61
Fremont: 52/62
Redwood City: 50/61
San Francisco: 55/61
San Jose: 48/63
Coast
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s..
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s to around 50.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cloudy skies. Rain in the afternoon & evening, heavy at times, with gusty winds. High Surf Advisory through Monday morning. 25-40 FT.
