WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered North Bay showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the North Bay with partly cloudy skies expected elsewhere. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Highs will range from 60-64.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the North Bay with partly cloudy skies expected elsewhere. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Highs will range from 60-64.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from 60-64. There will also be a Winter Spare the Air Day.

A storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale will move into the area on Sunday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. This storm will taper off late Sunday night.

A high surf warning will be in effect from 9:00 AM Sunday to 9:00 PM Monday. Dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/61
Fremont: 52/62
Redwood City: 50/61
San Francisco: 55/61
San Jose: 48/63

Coast
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s..
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the mid 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s to around 50.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cloudy skies. Rain in the afternoon & evening, heavy at times, with gusty winds. High Surf Advisory through Monday morning. 25-40 FT.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect Saturday
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
More Weather
Top Stories
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Vision correction surgery safety questioned after meteorologist dies by suicide
Man shot in possible road rage incident in Pleasanton
Largest known diamond in North America found
ABC7 gives back by donating to Toys for Tots
Ryan Zinke and other notable Trump resignations, firings
California PUC says PG&E falsified pipeline safety records
Michelle Obama inspires thousands of fans in San Jose
Show More
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
New brew on tap to help Camp Fire victims
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
More News