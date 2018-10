AccuWeather Forecast: Extended period of above average highs

Tonight's Temperatures:

Other than some fog around Santa Rosa, we begin today mostly clear with cool conditions. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s during the morning commute.High pressure creates a warming offshore breeze today. This pushes our temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.A few clouds gather near the Coast with clear conditions for the Bay and Inland neighborhoods tonight. Highs tumble into the middle to upper 40s in our inland Valleys with lower to middle 50s elsewhere.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 86/52Fremont: 79/53Oakland: 78/51Redwood City: 80/49San Francisco: 76/53San Jose: 82/52San Rafael: 82/50Santa Rosa: 84/46TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesThe offshore breeze relaxes tomorrow and we lose a few degrees during the afternoon hours.The offshore breeze returns Sunday with even faster wind gusts and higher temperatures. I'm tracking the potential for critical fire conditions Saturday night and into Sunday. There are not advisories, watches or warnings now.