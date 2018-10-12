WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Extended period of above average highs

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Other than some fog around Santa Rosa, we begin today mostly clear with cool conditions. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s during the morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

High pressure creates a warming offshore breeze today. This pushes our temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

A few clouds gather near the Coast with clear conditions for the Bay and Inland neighborhoods tonight. Highs tumble into the middle to upper 40s in our inland Valleys with lower to middle 50s elsewhere.

Tonight's Temperatures:
Concord: 86/52
Fremont: 79/53
Oakland: 78/51
Redwood City: 80/49
San Francisco: 76/53
San Jose: 82/52
San Rafael: 82/50
Santa Rosa: 84/46

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Weekend:
The offshore breeze relaxes tomorrow and we lose a few degrees during the afternoon hours.
The offshore breeze returns Sunday with even faster wind gusts and higher temperatures. I'm tracking the potential for critical fire conditions Saturday night and into Sunday. There are not advisories, watches or warnings now.

